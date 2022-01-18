Men’s Second Chance Living, a “sober house” in Hailey, was recently awarded a St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund grant of $5,000 for use in the fiscal year 2022.
The nonprofit opened in 2018 with a mission to help men living with addiction succeed in their recovery. It operates on a budget of approximately $200,000 per year and, with eight beds, has served more than 45 men, providing nearly 7,000 sober nights to its residents.
A bed at the sober house costs $375 per month for room and board.
The nonprofit, MSCL for short, offers programs to encourage safe and sober living, including medical, dental and behavioral health care; nutrition assistance; gym memberships; financial education classes; and matched-funds savings accounts. The organization also provides scholarships for higher education.
“MSCL House could not do this work without the generosity of the community and support from organizations like St. Luke’s,” said MSCL Administrative Assistant Caitlin Hegwood. “We are grateful to have St. Luke’s as a partner supporting MSCL House to serve the Wood River Valley.”
The MSCL sober house was founded by former Blaine County Drug Court Coordinator Sonya Wilander, a former international fashion model. She continues to serve as its executive director. For more info go to msclhouse.org. ￼
