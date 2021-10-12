The Hailey Public Library and Stanley’s Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association were each awarded $25,000 from the Idaho State Historical Society this month, the organization announced on Thursday.
The Idaho State Historical Society Community Enhancement Grant program benefits “exhibitions, educational programming and heritage tourism,” according to its website. The program doled out $325,000 this year to 13 organizations. Other 2021 grantees included the Lemhi County Historical Society & Museum in Salmon, the Nez Perce County Historical Society in Lewiston and the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise.
“The [program] allows us to help contribute to the preservation and promotion of Idaho’s cultural heritage in communities across the state,” ISHS executive director Janet Gallimore stated. “We rely on cultural organizations … to contribute to the stewardship of Idaho’s history.”
The Sawtooth Interpretive & Historical Association was established in 1972 concurrently with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The association regularly partners with the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests, Sawtooth Society, Redfish Lake Lodge, the city of Stanley and several other nonprofits on restoration projects and educational programming. From July through August, it hosts the outdoor Sawtooth Forum & Lecture Series, covering a wide variety of scientific topics each week.
