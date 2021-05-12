The Hailey Public Library will host a “Know the 5 Signs” discussion on Thursday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. to bring attention to National Suicide Awareness Month.
Julie Carney, a licensed clinical social worker who works with students at Wood River High School, will share information on how to recognize common mental health conditions in friends and family members and connect them to important resources.
“Unfortunately, there is sometimes a stigma around suicide and we may not realize that friends, neighbors, co-workers or even family members may be suffering emotionally,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and community engagement coordinator, in a press release. “This talk will describe five key signs that someone may be considering suicide and offer readily available local resources.”
To attend the Zoom discussion, RSVP to kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org. The talk will be recorded and available in Hailey Public Library’s program archives at www.haileypubliclibrary.org.
