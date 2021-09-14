Hailey Mayor Martha Burke proclaimed September as “Hispanic Heritage Month” on Monday evening in recognition of Blaine County’s nearly 6,000 residents of Hispanic descent and their contributions to the city of Hailey.
Nationally, Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15-October 15. With Sept. 15 marking the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.
This Saturday, the city of Hailey will celebrate its third-annual Hispanic Heritage Fest with live music, cultural performances, community recognitions, food and drinks at Roberta McKercher Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Several local nonprofits, including NAMI and The Crisis Hotline, will participate in the festivities, according to event creator Herbert Romero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In