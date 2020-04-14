The Hailey Public Library will hold its first free online course, “Growing Tomatoes in a Challenging Climate,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
The virtual class—taught by certified master gardener Manon Gaudreau of the Wood River Seed Library and by Hunger Coalition Food Production Manager Lynea Petty—will cover tomato varieties, starting and transplanting seedlings, using season-extending techniques and harvesting.
“Tomatoes are the quintessential summer vegetable, but often challenging to grow in our short summers,” library Program Coordinator Kristin Fletcher said. “This class will teach participants how to be successful and enjoy the fruits of their labors.”
The next virtual gardening class offered by the Hailey Library will be “Extending the Garden Season,” held on Wednesday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. Fletcher said the course will cover the care of crops that can grow during the cooler spring months and are ready to eat before summer.
To register for “Growing Tomatoes in a Challenging Climate,” which will be held on the web-conferencing platform Zoom, email Fletcher at Kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
