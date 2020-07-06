The Hailey Farmers Market will hold its grand opening on July 9 at Roberta McKercher Park. The market will be held every Thursday from 2-6 p.m. through Sept. 24.
“After a delayed start, we are excited to open in Hailey,” said Katie Zubia, board president of the Wood River Farmers Market Association. “The new location in Roberta McKercher Park will offer increased visibility and parking, as well as ample open space.”
According to a press release, the Wood River Farmers Market Association is closely monitoring national, state and local directives regarding COVID-19. The Hailey market will follow all COVID-19 best practices, which include wearing face coverings to minimize the spread of the virus, providing hand sanitizer stations, redesigning the market layout to allow for social distancing, and promoting physical distancing.
The Hailey market will operate in a walk-thru format only. Customers can walk booth-to-booth to shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, pastured meat, artisan baked goods, jewelry and crafts.
Online pre-ordering will continue to be available for the Ketchum Farmers Market, operating Tuesday afternoons in the lower River Run parking lot at the base of Bald Mountain.
To pre-order for the Ketchum market, go to wrfarmersmarket.org between Friday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at noon. Online orders can be picked up in the lower River Run parking lot in Ketchum on Tuesday between 5 and 6 p.m.
Founded in 2000, the Wood River Farmers Market Association operates two seasonal markets in Ketchum and Hailey. For more information, go to wrfarmersmarket.org.
