• One Wood River High School graduate was not listed in the Idaho Mountain Express’ June 2 Graduation section. Jennifer Ibarra Rodriguez, pictured here, is graduating with Dual Immersion recognition. She plans to attend the College of Western Idaho.
• In addition to the 54 students recognized on June 2, the Blaine County School District would like to recognize these additional ten seniors who will receive a special Idaho Seal of Biliteracy on their high school diplomas. These students are proficient (able to listen, speak, read, and write) in both English and Spanish according to specific criteria outlined in legislation upon their graduation: Julio Garcia, Valeria Gutierrez Gutierrez, Star Herron, Lily Hogan, Guadalupe Hurtado Chavolla, Jennifer Ibarra Rodriguez, Eduardo Lopez Hurtado, Michael Lopez Ledesma, Sandra Martinez Esparza and Alan Olmos-Valencia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In