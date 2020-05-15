While the traditional ceremony may have been called off, Carey’s graduating class of 2020 nonetheless celebrated their achievements on Wednesday night. Following a pre-recorded video broadcast on the school’s Facebook page, the 20 graduating seniors paraded in their cars along the familiar Homecoming Parade route where family and friends cheered them on from the sidelines as diplomas were distributed. The future may be uncertain, but the graduates are hopeful to fulfill ambitions in the workforce, serving mission or pursuing higher education.
Class of 2020
Community Resource
Online Poll
Should masks be required in public settings?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus Roundup: Monday, May 11
- Antibody testing project suspended
- Free COVID-19 testing opens in Ketchum
- Stanley Lake beach collapses
- Sun Valley offers COVID-19 discount on pass renewals
- Hailey to postpone popular summer events
- Local restaurants prepare to reopen
- Air Force schedules Flyover for first responders
- St. Luke’s broadens COVID-19 testing
- Patrick Leahy Hickey
Images
Commented
- Hotel waivers are an abuse of power (44)
- Make face masks mandatory (38)
- You Can Help Us (28)
- Antibody testing project suspended (24)
- Main Street open air dining in June (24)
- Fox News seems intent on endangering its audience (23)
- Permitted burn turned wildfire in East Fork (22)
- Hailey lifts emergency order, construction ban (21)
- Let’s open for business (18)
- Viruses don’t deal (17)
© Copyright 2020 Idaho Mountain Express, PO Box 1013 Ketchum, ID | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In