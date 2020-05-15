20-05-15 Carey Parade@ C.jpg
Courtesy photo by John Peck

While the traditional ceremony may have been called off, Carey’s graduating class of 2020 nonetheless celebrated their achievements on Wednesday night. Following a pre-recorded video broadcast on the school’s Facebook page, the 20 graduating seniors paraded in their cars along the familiar Homecoming Parade route where family and friends cheered them on from the sidelines as diplomas were distributed. The future may be uncertain, but the graduates are hopeful to fulfill ambitions in the workforce, serving mission or pursuing higher education.

Load comments