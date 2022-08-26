Going 'trout' on a limb

Express photographer Roland Lane caught this osprey snacking on a trout it snatched from the nearby Big Wood River at Hailey's Draper Preserve.
With fish comprising about 99% of their diet, ospreys—also known as fish hawks—are masterful anglers thanks to their curved talons, specialized "barbs" on the soles of their feet and a reversible outer toe, all of which assist them in grasping large, slippery fish.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the raptors will circle over shallow water to locate a fish, make a precise, foot-first dive and, if successful, cart their catch to a nearby perch head-first to reduce drag.
