Bellevue musician and bread maker Jim Paisley’s friends and family are raising money through a GoFundMe site after the father and grandfather was diagnosed recently with an aggressive brain cancer.
“Jimbo is everything the Wood River valley exudes—an empathic family man with artistic entrepreneurship running through his veins,” said a group called the Jimmy Love Crew, which organized the fundraising site.
“A 40-year staple to the community, he can frequently be seen taking jean-clad excursions through the Valley’s endless trails and perfecting his unicycle craft from Bellevue to Ketchum, all the while never too busy for a passing friendly conversation or just a flash of his sweet, simple smile. He has always typified the ideal that it’s not about the destination, but the journey,” they wrote.
Paisley was diagnosed with an inoperable, advanced and aggressive form of brain cancer.
“The diagnosis was swift and the prognosis heartbreaking,” states the Jimmy Love Crew. “To that end, our sole goal is to make him as comfortable as possible in a calm and loving environment—the type he always created for his family.”
The funding will be used for full-time professional home health care, in addition to daily Twin Falls trips for treatment for six consecutive weeks, both of which are not covered by health insurance, the website states.
As of Thursday, the GoFundMe site had gathered nearly $40,000 from hundreds of donors.
To learn more or make a contribution, go to gofundme.com/f/we-love-jim-paisley. ￼
