For the past 28 years, Scooter Carling, right, has organized and prepared breakfast for the Sun Valley Ski Patrol on the closing day of Bald Mountain. Carling's group cooked for approximately 200 people this Sunday, feeding patrollers, mountain staff and members of the ski community.
"This is an appreciation breakfast for the Sun Valley Ski Patrol for the outstanding job they do," Carling said, adding a big thank you to the donors and volunteers that backed the event.
The food was free, but people were encouraged to make a donation. This year, $1,500 was raised and those proceeds are going to the Blaine County Suicide Prevention Task Force in the name of the Sun Valley Ski Patrol. Also pictured are volunteers Eric Brown and Bill Nagel, left and center left, and Ski Patroller Dave Bell.
