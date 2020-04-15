There were no teams, no players, no games to be played, but for 20 minutes the lights burned bright at Wood River High School’s Phil Homer Field on Friday in solidarity with athletes, coaches and the rest of the Class of 2020, whose senior spring was clipped short by COVID-19. “The lights are a beacon to show we’re thinking of them,” the school district said. We’re now about a month out from graduation season. Unless local jurisdictions and the health department approve, there won’t be physical graduation ceremonies this year, the district said on Sunday, but schools, students and parents are organizing virtual celebrations. “Plans are being made to ensure all of our graduating seniors are honored for their accomplishments despite these difficult times,” the district said. 

