The Heritage Court, a program of the Blaine County Historical Museum, is ready to return in 2021, after missing out on all its planned 2020 events.
Each year for the past 17 years, the Heritage Court has honored local women who have contributed to the history and heritage of Blaine County. This year, Rosalie Kirkland, Linda Vinagre, JoAn Walker and Jane Drussel have received the honor.
Portraits of the women and articles about their life stories will be made a permanent part of the museum’s website, where an archive of Heritage Courts since 2004 can be viewed at any time.
A statement from the group’s organizers announced this year’s honorees and paid tribute to co-founder Teddie Daley, who died last month.
“She kept the program true to its purpose, always with the mantra ‘Honor the ladies,’” the statement says. “Despite the committee’s repeated requests to honor Teddie herself, she never consented to be named to the court, saying others were more worthy. Those who knew her and her contributions to the history and heritage of the valley know that Teddie was the essence of the Heritage Court’s mission.”
Two events to celebrate this year’s Heritage Court are currently being planned for the summer. First, the four women will ride in Hailey’s Days of the Old West parade on the Fourth of July. In August, the Senior Connection will host an invitation-only outdoor luncheon in lieu of the traditional Coronation event, which typically takes place in Hailey’s Liberty Theatre.
Check back with the Idaho Mountain Express closer to these dates for feature coverage of the 2021 Heritage Court.
Visit bchistoricalmuseum.org to learn more about the Heritage Court.
