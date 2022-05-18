Foundation honors Wood River nurses for excellence

The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation board of directors and the Harvey Gray family have awarded the 2022 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence to Emergency Department nurse Lauren Hoover.
Each year, the entire St. Luke’s Wood River hospital staff nominates a nurse who exemplifies excellence in their nursing practice. The nursing staff then votes to choose a colleague whom they believe is most deserving of recognition. Hoover “was overwhelmingly the staff’s choice,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
The Gray family established the annual award in the foundation to honor Carl A. Gray, who was an avid Sun Valley Ski Club member.
Hoover is a certified emergency nurse and a trauma-certified registered nurse. She began her health-care career as a high school student working after school and on the weekends as a cashier in the St. Luke’s Wood River cafeteria, St. Luke’s stated. She went on to work in several other roles, including patient admissions. When she went away to college, she continued to work at the hospital over Christmas and summer breaks.
She graduated college and later decided to become a nurse. A scholarship through the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation helped her go to nursing school at the College of Southern Idaho. She first worked at St. Luke’s in Meridian and then moved to St. Luke’s Wood River.
“As a nurse in the Emergency Department, Lauren is highly skilled in critical patient care,” St. Luke’s stated.
In the selection process, she was described as a “true ER nurse to the core, always ready for the unexpected.” Her colleagues also described her as “a nurse you want on your team.”
“It is wonderful to honor the work that our nurses do every day,” said Megan Tanous, St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation chief development officer. “These have been extraordinary times and our nurses all went above and beyond to help their colleagues and our community.”
Awards of distinction were also given to other nurses for specific traits: Annie Leady, surgical services, who was recognized for integrity; Elizabeth Solis, family medicine, for compassion; Jami Adrian, of the Mother/Baby Unit, for accountability; and Jason Lyman, surgical services, for respect. ￼
