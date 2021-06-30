Ronald “Ron” Soble, who served as editor of the Idaho Mountain Express from 1999-2000, has died at age 85.
Soble, a career journalist who spent over two decades as a Los Angeles Times reporter, died on June 20, 2021, at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. During Soble’s final week, his blood pressure dropped extremely low, which led to his heart stopping. Soble had spent the last three years of his life frequently battling swallowing difficulties connected to Alzheimer’s disease and a 2016 stroke, making him highly susceptible to aspiration pneumonia.
Born on March 24, 1936, Soble was a two-time recipient of the prestigious Gerald Loeb Award for distinguished business and financial journalism and was a past co-recipient of a National News Emmy Award.
In 1957, Soble graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism. Soble received a master’s degree in communication from Stanford University in 1962. In addition to serving as a longtime reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Soble was also an editor or reporter for various other newspapers and wire services, including the Express, Ojai Valley Times, Taos Star and Bend Bulletin. He spent most of his career covering general news, politics, finance and law.
In 1978, Times reporters Soble, Paul Steiger, Robert Rosenblatt, Murray Seeger and Sam Jameson shared the Gerald Loeb Award for their series “The Dollar: Its History and Current Woes.”
In 1984, Soble and Al Delugatch received the Gerald Loeb Award for Spot News, for their investigation of former Los Angeles gold trader Alan Saxon.
In 1997, Soble was a co-recipient of the National News Emmy Award for Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing News Story for a Frontline report on cheap guns.
Soble authored or co-authored several books, including “Blood Brothers: The Inside Story of the Menendez Murders” (Onyx, 1995), “Whatever Became of Free Enterprise?” (Signet, 1977), “The Impossible Dream: The Equity Funding Story, The Fraud of the Century” (Putnam, 1975) and “Smart Money in Hard Times: A Guide to Inflation-Proof Investments” (McGraw-Hill, 1975).
He is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Mark; grandson, Matthew; and sister, Susan. In 2013, Soble and his wife moved to Sacramento to be closer to their son.
Soble was a life-long baseball fan. Originally born in Chicago, he rooted for his favorite team, the Cubs. He loved watching baseball with his son, who works in Sacramento as a state administrative law judge. Soble greatly enjoyed all types of jazz music, especially Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Benny Goodman and Diana Krall. Ron was known for doting on his cat “Taos” and his parrot “Doc.”
“Ron was a neat guy who could take a pig’s ear and turn it into a mellifluous news story,” said Pam Morris, publisher of the Express. “I learned a lot from him. He taught me that it is possible, gently, to interview victims of terrible tragedies and tell their compelling stories well.”
