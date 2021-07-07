21-07-07 Fritz Peters retirement party 1.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Around 70 friends, family members and colleagues showed up to the Sun Valley Wine Company in Ketchum last Wednesday to give Blaine County School District Superintendent Fritz Peters a proper sendoff into retirement. Peter—pictured here with Maria Simms, his wife of 30 years—has been an assistant principal, principal and superintendent here in the Wood River Valley for the last 18 years. Prior to that, he worked as assistant principal in Twin Falls for one year and 16 years as a coach and principal in New Mexico, totaling 35 years of academic service. Peters officially retired last month, at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

