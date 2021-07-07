Around 70 friends, family members and colleagues showed up to the Sun Valley Wine Company in Ketchum last Wednesday to give Blaine County School District Superintendent Fritz Peters a proper sendoff into retirement. Peter—pictured here with Maria Simms, his wife of 30 years—has been an assistant principal, principal and superintendent here in the Wood River Valley for the last 18 years. Prior to that, he worked as assistant principal in Twin Falls for one year and 16 years as a coach and principal in New Mexico, totaling 35 years of academic service. Peters officially retired last month, at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State?
- Nature Conservancy closes Silver Creek Preserve fishing access ahead of holiday weekend
- Spate of south-valley crashes prompts safety concerns
- Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley
- Idaho Falls woman sentenced to rider
- Local women ride to Tokyo
- Appeal challenges Sawtooth Valley airstrip
- Helping Honey Bear: Firefighters rescue dog on Della Mountain
- Hailey clarifies RV living rules
Images
Collections
Commented
- Ketchum leaders ponder housing solutions (38)
- Businesses, resort face worker shortages (28)
- Use local sales tax for housing (18)
- Close encounters of the furred kind (16)
- Affordable housing is possible with a commute (12)
- F&G seeks feedback on new wolf-cull law (11)
- Affordable apartment building to open in Hailey (11)
- Unvaccinated? Here comes the delta variant (11)
- Sun Valley P&Z relaxes hillside building rules (10)
- Hailey takes aim at housing shortage with new RV rules (9)
- Ketchum leaders to consider housing initiatives (9)
- Housing isn’t a fit for Bluebird site (8)
- Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban (8)
- Idaho laws limit housing options (7)
- Historic drought spurs water shutoffs in Bellevue Triangle (7)
- Bellevue bans fireworks until Oct. 31 (7)
- Our democracy needs the filibuster (6)
- Hailey passes emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Blaine County moves forward with housing working group (6)
- ‘A daytime nightmare’ (6)
- Allen & Co. guest list confirmed (6)
- County leaders pass emergency fireworks ban (6)
- Croy Campground deliberations to continue in Hailey (6)
- Ketchum seeks input on community housing, city budget (6)
- St. Luke’s needs your help with housing (5)
- Be cautious, considerate this holiday weekend (5)
- Tent city strategy speaks the truth (5)
- Ketchum is missing the mark on housing (5)
- ‘Crosswalk’ to highlight Christian faith (4)
- Lawmakers, commissioners talk priorities post-session (4)
- Idaho negotiated pandemic well (4)
- Hailey council to discuss budget, short-term RV use Monday (3)
- Build the Bluebird (3)
- Stop the deadly leftovers (3)
- Ketchum searches for answers to housing crisis (3)
- The comeback continues for hospitality industry (3)
- Hailey clarifies RV living rules (3)
- Local individuals germinate housing ideas (3)
- Senate must stop filibustering majority rule (3)
- Appeal challenges Sawtooth Valley airstrip (3)
- Ketchum proposes $25.6 million draft budget (3)
- ‘Summer camp’ for moguls returns to Sun Valley (3)
- ‘The Soul of a Community’: Glenn Janss on the how the SVMoA got its start (3)
- Drivers asked to watch for wild horses (2)
- Amid high fire danger, officials hope for quiet weekend (2)
- Eyeing town square, Hailey moves on downtown lot (2)
- Sawtooth National Forest enters Stage 1 fire restrictions (2)
- Hailey council sides with residents against Croy campground (2)
- Sawtooth, Salmon-Challis forests move to ‘very high’ fire danger (2)
- 60 years ago, the literary world shook (2)
- Ketchum to host open houses at Warm Springs Ranch (2)
- ITD moving forward on project south of Ketchum (2)
- Amid drought, Magic Reservoir shuts months early (2)
- Hailey rezone clears path for housing, hardware store (2)
- U.S. ski areas record 5th best season ever (2)
- Chainsaw medicine won’t bring forest health (2)
- Silence is too much (2)
- No bulges (2)
- No water, no food (2)
- Idaho small cities to start receiving federal COVID funds (2)
- Nature Conservancy closes Silver Creek Preserve fishing access ahead of holiday weekend (2)
- AmeriCorps volunteers make renovations, new friends in Lincoln County (1)
- Red flag warning issued for Wood River Valley; haze possible (1)
- New crosswalk systems in Ketchum nearly complete (1)
- Just what exactly makes Bundy so unsuitable? (1)
- Ketchum seeks input on recycling (1)
- Ketchum promotes longtime firefighter to assistant chief (1)
- Amid extreme drought, farmers forced to slash crops (1)
- Dry conditions bring ‘high’ fire danger to Sawtooth Forest (1)
- As prices soar, BCSD addresses housing challenges (1)
- Legislators stoked harmful wolf fever (1)
- Ketchum to enter Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday (1)
- County’s COVID-19 cases increase slightly (1)
- So this is what Gov. McGeachin looks like (1)
- Stop rolling over and follow Sandpoint’s lead on short-term rentals (1)
- Sawtooth Forum starts Friday (1)
- Immigration should be fixed, not resisted (1)
- Idaho is especially vulnerable to wildfires this weekend. You can drastically alter our risk (1)
- Fritz Peters looks back on BCSD career (1)
- SVMoA offers tours of exhibition that steps back in time (1)
- Blaine County bans exploding targets for fire season (1)
- The Gem State, Or The New Golden State? (1)
- ITD planning highway project south of Ketchum (1)
- Nighttime roadwork in Hailey begins on Thursday (1)
- From Everest to Baldy, hikers assemble for challenge (1)
- In Ketchum, drones to create a spectacle of lights (1)
- ‘Excessive’ heat wave moves into region (1)
- Fearing wildfire, Ketchum, Blaine County join Hailey in firework ban (1)
- Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament returns to Sun Valley (1)
- Rattlesnakes disperse for summer foraging (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In