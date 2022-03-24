For one longtime patroller, a Roundhouse remembrance
Courtesy photo

Around 150 people gathered atop Baldy on Tuesday afternoon before heading out to Lefty's Bowl for a sun-soaked lap, re-creating together the well-worn patrol route of John Stokes. Stokes died on Jan. 31 after a 12-year battle with Parkinsons' disease. He was 75. Stokes patrolled Bald Mountain for 42 years, starting in 1969. This week, family, friends and coworkers old and new honored him with a memorial on the mountain, ending with speeches and a ceremony at the Roundhouse. Here, daughter Daniela Stokes delivers a speech to the gathered guests. 

