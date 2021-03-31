Sheep-shearing demonstrations, vendor booths and live music will return this fall at McKercher Park and Lions Park, the Hailey City Council decided this week.
The city’s annual Folklife Fair, a core part of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, will mark its 25th year in October. The fair’s special-event permit was granted by a unanimous council vote Monday with the provision that it come up with a more robust plan to cut single-use plastics.
“We can’t just not sell single-use plastic water bottles here,” Council President Kaz Thea said. “We have to think about iced tea, sodas, too.”
Sheila Kelley, program director of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, told the council that the Folklife Fair will serve sodas in aluminum cans, which will be recycled. The fair will re-evaluate its use of plastic cups, she said.
“We are working with the Warfield Distillery to offer mugs for purchase. We’ll be taking our [sustainability plan] back to the drawing board,” Kelley said prior to council approval.
“We’re excited to have this cultural event back,” Mayor Martha Burke said.
Kelley thanked the council for its approval, calling Monday “a special day.”
“All of our vendors are so excited,” she said.
