The Sun Valley Stables welcomed its newest resident in the early hours of April 21. Perchin Cross JJ was born to mother Casey around 2 a.m., with Horseman's Center employee Shelby Van Slander checking in every hour or so in the run-up to the birth. The pair, seen here on Monday, appear happy and healthy in the Sun Valley pastures.
