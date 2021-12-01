The nonprofit Flourish Foundation began 10 years ago with a mission to inspire systemic change through promoting personal well-being, benevolent social action and environmental stewardship.
Th organization will celebrate its first decade of activity on Friday, Dec. 3, with a fundraiser raffle and documentary screening that will tell the story of how Flourish has created lasting impacts for its participants and the community. The Argyros Performing Arts Center will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free.
“It will be a great opportunity to hear again from people who went through the programs 10 years ago,” said Flourish Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director Ryan Redman.
Flourish began in one 5th-grade classroom with a mission to introduce “mindfulness” to students, a secular version of meditation practices adapted from spiritual traditions.
“Flourish envisioned supporting upcoming generations with the cultivation of their inner lives and human values,” the foundation stated in a press release.
Since then, Flourish has continued to create new programs and expand into 50 classrooms across the Wood River Valley, and its educational programs are now being implemented in 70 classrooms in the Teton Valley in Wyoming.
Flourish’s 2022 budget of $445,000 will support five staff and 12 paid facilitators.
Flourish offers educational school-based programs that are taught during school days in a classroom setting to give students skills by training attention and cultivating kindness and compassion and promoting mental health, Redman said.
The organization’s Compassionate Leaders program is an extracurricular for high school and college students “aspiring to build an intentional community based on human values, service and altruism,” Redman said. In addition, Flourish provides adult enrichment programs, including a “mindful birthing” program for expectant couples.
To learn more about the event and COVID-19 protocols, go to theargyros.org. To learn more about the Flourish Foundation, go to flourishfoundation.org. ￼
