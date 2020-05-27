The traditional ceremonies, parades, luncheons and parties that typically mark Memorial Day may have been called off this year, but citizens across the country—and here in Blaine County—found ways to pay their respects to America’s veterans. At the Ketchum Cemetery, pictured above, flags adorned the graves of military personnel, and the main flag was flown at half-mast. Other area cemeteries acted likewise, decorating the graves of the hundreds of veterans who found their final resting place in the Wood River Valley.
