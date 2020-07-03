The Fourth of July may look a good deal different this year, but residents and visitors alike will be celebrating across the valley nonetheless. Saturday’s socially distanced events include a restructured parade in Hailey, a reimagined Riverfest and a number of parties organized by private businesses and organizations. For more on the festivities, grab a copy of our Fourth of July special section, printed in Wednesday’s issue of the Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com.

