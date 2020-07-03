The Fourth of July may look a good deal different this year, but residents and visitors alike will be celebrating across the valley nonetheless. Saturday’s socially distanced events include a restructured parade in Hailey, a reimagined Riverfest and a number of parties organized by private businesses and organizations. For more on the festivities, grab a copy of our Fourth of July special section, printed in Wednesday’s issue of the Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com.
Community Resource
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hailey to require masks
- ‘Concerned’ commissioners pass mask resolution
- Community spread fuels rise in COVID-19 cases
- Health District: Visitors don’t factor in Blaine County COVID-19 rate
- The Roundup: Monday, June 29
- The Roundup: Wednesday, July 1
- The Roundup: Friday, June 26
- Sheep bands could pose hazard to hikers and bikers
- Judge won’t halt Redfish-Stanley trail construction
- The Roundup: Tuesday, June 30
Images
Collections
Commented
- Hailey to require masks (77)
- "A message of solidarity" (55)
- Local officials consider mask requirement (46)
- Gas station angles to buy Snow Bunny site (41)
- Nine steps will make police departments better (30)
- Hailey addresses police practices (27)
- ‘Hot Dog Hill’ project continues to face uphill battle (24)
- Ketchum P&Z to discuss ‘hot dog hill’ building application (22)
- Housing is Ketchum’s version of ‘Groundhog Day’ (21)
- Defunding the police is not the answer (21)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In