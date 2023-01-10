The Hailey Public Library will bring in Idaho Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Population Biologist Sierra Robatcek on Thursday for a discussion on wintering wildlife from noon-1 p.m. at Hailey Town Center West.
Titled “Wildlife vs. Winter: How We Can Help,” Robatcek’s presentation will shed light on the winter ecology and behavior of deer, elk, pronghorn, and moose, how historical winter range in the Wood River Valley has been lost to development and how residents can help big-game animals survive this winter.
“Winter’s deep snows and frigid temperatures are tough on local wildlife who need to conserve energy as food resources dwindle. Learn what we can do to increase our own personal safety and minimize our recreational impact,” the library stated in a press release.
