Hailey-based hunting apparel brand First Lite will host a grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store today, Friday, Aug. 26, at the Meriwether Building in downtown Hailey.
The inaugural event at 111 North First Ave.will feature “personalities, music and giveaways” from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music and an open bar starting at 5 p.m.
The store will be featuring its new waterfowl line of apparel and accessories along with popular technical hunting apparel and accessories, including “Phelps Game Calls, Fish Hunt Fight Gear and other brand favorites like Benchmade Knives, Vortex Optics, YETI and more,” according to a brand press release.
“Shoppers can expect monthly in-store events like hunter safety courses, cooking and butchering demos, chats with First Lite ambassadors, and more,” the brand stated.
Hunting personalities from the MeatEater brand, including Ryan Callaghan, Sean Weaver, and Janis Putelis, will also be on site to meet with customers.
“We’re proud to announce the next step in that growth with the opening of this beautiful new store in Hailey, where we can showcase First Lite’s innovative products and the entire MeatEater family of brands, which we believe is the best damn gear on the market,” MeatEater CEO Dan Chumbler stated.
First Lite designs and sells high-end base layers, outerwear, duffels, blinds and an assortment of hunting tools. It frequently partners with local conservation organizations on sagebrush replanting efforts and other conservation projects to “ensure wild game populations are preserved for generations of outdoorsmen to come,” according to the company.
It's based in Bozeman now, like the rest of Meateater. Another local sell out.
Boycott them like you do Smith and Scott!
Their headquarters is actually located in Hailey…
