21-09-15 Merriwether Building Hailey 2 Roland.jpg (copy)

The Meriwether building on First Avenue in Hailey now houses First Lite.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey-based hunting apparel brand First Lite will host a grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store today, Friday, Aug. 26, at the Meriwether Building in downtown Hailey.

The inaugural event at 111 North First Ave.will feature “personalities, music and giveaways” from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live music and an open bar starting at 5 p.m.

The store will be featuring its new waterfowl line of apparel and accessories along with popular technical hunting apparel and accessories, including “Phelps Game Calls, Fish Hunt Fight Gear and other brand favorites like Benchmade Knives, Vortex Optics, YETI and more,” according to a brand press release.

 

