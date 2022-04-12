Senior Lieutenant and Paramedic John Rathfon finished his final shift for the Ketchum Fire Department on March 23, calling it a career after 26 years of full-time service. During that time, he served as president of the local firefighters’ union for the last 13 years and is still the union representative for 12 different departments all over Idaho. He will stay on with the Sun Valley Ski Patrol, where he has worked for 32 years. Rathfon traced his love for helping others back to his Jesuit high school days, where his school motto was “Men for others,” and his upbringing: his dad was a veterinarian and his mom a nurse. “I truly enjoy serving people in their time of need,” he said.
Firefighter Hangs Up His Turnouts
Willy Cook
Thanks John, you’ve saved lives, mission accomplished .
Hi JR. Everything the chief said and You’re A Great Guy! Congratulations.
John you have been a huge asset to the Ketchum Fire Department. I appreciate your many contributions as a paid on call firefighter and career firefighter/paramedic. Your commitment to accept the role as union president to serve your community and your fellow firefighter/paramedics of one of the most professional fire departments is greatly appreciated. Ketchum and the Ketchum Rural has greatly benefited by your commitment to community service. Your support and caring for our citizens will always be appreciated by me. I wish many happy years for you and your family.
Tom Johnson, Chief retired
