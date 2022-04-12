Firefighter hangs up his turnouts
Express photo by Willy Cook

Senior Lieutenant and Paramedic John Rathfon finished his final shift for the Ketchum Fire Department on March 23, calling it a career after 26 years of full-time service. During that time, he served as president of the local firefighters’ union for the last 13 years and is still the union representative for 12 different departments all over Idaho. He will stay on with the Sun Valley Ski Patrol, where he has worked for 32 years. Rathfon traced his love for helping others back to his Jesuit high school days, where his school motto was “Men for others,” and his upbringing: his dad was a veterinarian and his mom a nurse. “I truly enjoy serving people in their time of need,” he said.

