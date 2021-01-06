A herd of elk hunkered down mid-valley Monday as a winter storm rolled across southeastern Idaho. According to estimates from the National Weather Service, Hailey and Bellevue got about eight inches of snow on Monday, with about a foot landing around Ketchum—much to the delight of Sun Valley skiers. The current forecast calls for more snowfall on Friday, but without as much accumulation.
What a fitting metaphor for all things Republican; to herd up out in the cold, waiting for the storm to pass.
