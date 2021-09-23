A volunteer project to address months of littering in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and restore the central Idaho landscape to its natural state will wrap up this Saturday, Sept. 25.
Front-country areas in need of cleanup include Prairie Creek trailhead, Grandjean trailhead, Baker Creek, Nip and Tuck Creek, Pole Creek, North Fork Road, Fisher Creek Road, Elk Meadow Road and Little Casino Creek Road. Backcountry areas include Alice-Toxaway Loop, Titus Lake Trail, the Big Boulder Lakes, Saddleback Lakes, Hell Roaring Lake and the Redfish Lake to Alpine Lake Trail.
Individuals or small groups should RSVP at tinyurl.com/snracleanup21; participants can choose from a list of locations or write in their own. An email with additional instructions will be sent after sign-up. Cleanup kits can be picked up Friday at the SNRA headquarters north of Ketchum between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or on Saturday at the Stanley Museum or Redfish Lake Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Anyone who completes a brief report about their cleanup efforts will be entered into a raffle, which includes prizes such as a gift card to The Elephant’s Perch.
Nonprofits involved in this year’s cleanup include the National Forest Foundation, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Pulaski Users Group and the Environmental Resource Center. Last year’s efforts resulted in 300 pounds of trash removed from the Sawtooth National Forest, according to the National Forest Foundation.
