The Idaho Mountain Express has been recognized by one of the nation’s top newspaper associations as the No. 1 high-circulation, non-daily newspaper in the United States.
The Express took first in its class in both the General Excellence and Local News Coverage categories in the National Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest for work done in 2019, the NNA announced in August. The paper will be honored during the NNA’s 134nd annual convention, slated to be held digitally in October.
The General Excellence award came in the classification for non-daily newspapers nationwide with a circulation of 10,000 or more. In the General Excellence category, judges reviewed three entire editions of competing newspapers. In evaluating the newspapers, judges looked at all aspects of the publications, including news content, photos, editorial pages, page design, legal notices and classifieds.
“There’s not much to critique about this newspaper,” one judge wrote in review. “The community is lucky to have such an outstanding publication. The layout was clean with compelling photos. The reporting was clear with enjoyable stories. The staff at this paper excels and if I were passing through town and picked up these papers, I would think I was looking at a newspaper from a larger city.”
The Local News Coverage category included daily and non-daily newspapers with a circulation of more than 6,000.
Established in 1885, the NNA represents owners, publishers and editors of more than 2,200 community newspapers in the United States.
