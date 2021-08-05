For the third time in four years, the Idaho Mountain Express has been named the top newspaper in its class by one of the nation’s top industry groups.
The Express won first prize for General Excellence among high-circulation, non-daily papers in the National Newspaper Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest for work done in 2020, the NNA announced this week. The paper will be honored during the NNA’s 135th annual convention, held in Jacksonville, Florida, from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
The award came in the classification for non-daily newspapers nationwide with a circulation of 10,000 or more. In the General Excellence category, judges reviewed three entire editions of competing newspapers, evaluating all aspects of the publications, including news, photos, editorial pages, design, legal notices and classifieds.
“It is clear this newspaper is out covering its community,” judges said of the Express’ entry. “Quality throughout.”
Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.
The Express took top honors for General Excellence in 2020 and 2018. In 2019, it won first place for local news coverage.
Established in 1885, the NNA represents owners, publishers and editors of more than 2,200 community newspapers in the United States.
