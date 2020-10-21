The Environmental Resource Center in Ketchum will host the 26th annual Clean Sweep community cleanup on Saturday, Oct 24.
Teams of trash picker-uppers will take to the streets in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, with prizes offered for standout performance. KB’s will provide lunch for all participants with gift certificates. Perry’s in Ketchum will provide coffee.
“The Clean Sweep is a way to give back to our community and our environment after a long busy summer filled with many tourists,” ERC Program Coordinator Vicky Ownbey said. “It is also a way to be connected to the community while being safely distanced.”
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the ERC Office (471 Washington Ave. in Ketchum), at Hop Porter Park (by the arch) on Bullion Street in Hailey and at Memorial Park (between Cedar and Elm streets) in Bellevue.
Garbage bags, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will all be provided at registration.
The city of Bellevue is partnering with the Clean Sweep on Saturday and will provide city crews to help clean its parks at the same time, Ownbey said.
All participants must follow the locality’s designated COVID-19 safety protocols, including masks and social distancing. All who participate will be entered into a communitywide raffle. This year there will be no after party event so prize winners will be announced remotely.
Clean Sweep prizes include lift tickets at Sun Valley Resort, merchandise from Backwoods and The Elephants Perch and gift certificates for the Limelight, Johnny G’s Sub Shack, the Board Bin and other companies.
Prizes for individuals and teams will be awarded for most bags of trash picked up, best team spirit (cheers and costumes) and the most unique garbage item found.
For more information visit the ERC website at ercsv.org or call 208-726-4333.
