Boulder Mountain Clayworks and the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood are bringing back their Empty Bowls event after a year hiatus on Sunday, Jan. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at the church’s campus on Saddle Road in Ketchum.
This year, the fundraiser will benefit Blaine County Charitable Fund, which works closely with former beneficiary The Hunger Coalition to support local families struggling to make ends meet.
“The transition will help bring awareness and funding to this critical organization that shares much of its purpose with The Hunger Coalition: to create stable and resilient communities in Blaine County,” organizers stated in a press release. “Everyone in the community is encouraged to bring family and friends to Empty Bowls and enjoy a truly memorable and meaningful meal.
“Together, we can ensure that everyone in the community can cover their emergency expenses and thrive in Blaine County.
During the event, guests purchase locally made ceramic bowls for $25 per bowl, then fill the bowl with scratch-made soups, salads, chili, bread and dessert donated by local chefs and caterers.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is supplying more than 300 hand-crafted and hand-painted bowls from local artisans to select from this year.
“Empty Bowls is a great way to give back to our community over the shared joy of a good meal,” said Mary Fauth, executive director of Blaine County Charitable Fund. “This event raises critical funds that go directly back into our community, helping people with emergency expenses like rent, utilities, and gas.”
Krista Felton, director of philanthropy at The Hunger Coalition, said her nonprofit is “excited to pass the torch to another important cause.”
“Supporting our workforce goes beyond food, and Blaine County Charitable Fund is poised to do just that,” Felton said. “We hope our friends and supporters will help carry on the tradition, finding new ways to support and uplift the hard-working people of our valley.”
The Empty Bowls event will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood’s cafeteria at 100 Saddle Road in Ketchum. Admission price is the purchase of a $25 bowl (children 10 and under have the option of purchasing a disposable bowl to fill with goodies for $10).
For more information, contact Blaine County Charitable Fund at 208-244-5205. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In