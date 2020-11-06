The Rev. Lea Colvill, priest of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Hailey for nearly four years, announced last week that she will leave to become rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls.
“I love Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the town of Hailey,” Colvill said. “My family has been so happy here and will remain for a while. I am sad to leave but am thankful to be counted among the seven, solo, full-time rectors in the Diocese of Idaho. It is a great honor.”
Colvill’s last Sunday service will be on Christ the King Sunday, Nov. 22. Morning Zoom services start at 9:30 a.m. This will include the traditional “Ending of a Pastoral Relationship” services with the Rt. Rev. Brian Thom, Bishop of Idaho, presiding. An evening service will take place on Zoom at 7 p.m.
Emmanuel Church Senior Warden Linda Olson said, “due to COVID,” Colvill’s departure has come sooner than expected.
“It is sad to think about Mother Lea leaving Emmanuel,” Olson said. “While sad at her departure, we are filled with gratitude for her creative ministry among us. She will have all our love and support as she returns to full-time ministry.”
According to a press release, the bishop and staff of the Episcopal Diocese of Idaho have already begun assisting Emmanuel with the transition process.
“After Colvill leaves, supply priests will be assigned to the parish and a search committee will begin the process of determining what is next for Emmanuel,” the press release states.
“God knows His plans for us,” Olson said. “We trust the expertise of diocesan staff, local supply clergy and our committed lay leadership.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In