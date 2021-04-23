This weekend, residents from Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue can partake in workshops, demonstrations and other fun-filled events celebrating Earth Day. Saturday will offer a number of events for all ages. Mountain Rides will be conducting electric bus tours in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, giving the public a feel for its incoming battery-electric bus fleet. An e-bus will be posted at Ketchum Town Square from 10-11 a.m., the Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey from 11:15-12:30 p.m., and the Main Street bus stop in Bellevue from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
By town, here are some of Saturday’s happenings:
Bellevue
• At Bellevue Elementary, bikers can get a free helmet fitting at 9 a.m. and embark on a bike ride to Hailey with Safe Routes Wood River Valley starting at 9:30 a.m.
Ketchum
• Backwoods Mountain Sports is offering free bike tire checks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., plus a chance to win a free bike tune-up.
• The Gold Mine Thrift Store will offer coupons to anyone who drops off donations.
Hailey
• The Flourish Foundation will host a scavenger hunt and silent hike at Lions Park Pavilion, starting at 10 a.m.
• Safe Routes Wood River Valley will hold a Bike Rodeo and helmet fitting in the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Music, games, arts and crafts, and free food will be offered at Balmoral Kiwanis Park in Hailey from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Bellevue Public Library will host a recycled arts and crafts workshop and Earth Day Storytime for kids at the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot in Hailey from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Meanwhile at the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot, Blaine County and the Ketchum Environmental Resource Center will offer tips on recycling and managing noxious weeds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Grange at 609 S. Third St. will host a seed and plant exchange and sale from noon to 2 p.m.
• Blaine County will host a tree sale at The Hope Garden from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• The Attic will offer coupons to anyone who drops off donations.
• The public can watch members of Wood River High School’s W.A.T.E.R. Club paint a mural throughout the day at the JJ Tracy Building on Main Street.
