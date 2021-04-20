Starting Thursday, residents from Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue can partake in workshops, demonstrations and other fun-filled events celebrating Earth Day.
Two environmentally themed programs are scheduled for Thursday. At noon, the Wood River Seed Library will present “How to Make Compost!” at the Building Material Thrift Store, 213 N. Main St., Bellevue. At 5:30 p.m., the Wood River Land Trust and Hailey Public Library will present a virtual workshop titled “How to Create a Trout Friendly Yard.” (To RSVP, email kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org).
Saturday will offer a number of events for all ages. Mountain Rides will be conducting electric bus tours in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, giving the public a feel for its incoming battery-electric bus fleet. An e-bus will be posted at Ketchum Town Square from 10-11 a.m., the Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey from 11:15-12:30 p.m., and the Main Street bus stop in Bellevue from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
By town, here are some of Saturday’s happenings:
Bellevue
• At Bellevue Elementary, bikers can get a free helmet fitting at 9 a.m. and embark on a bike ride to Hailey with Safe Routes Wood River Valley starting at 9:30 a.m.
Ketchum
• Backwoods Mountain Sports is offering free bike tire checks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., plus a chance to win a free bike tune-up.
• The Gold Mine Thrift Store will offer coupons to anyone who drops off donations.
Hailey
• The Flourish Foundation will host a scavenger hunt and silent hike at Lions Park Pavilion, starting at 10 a.m.
• Safe Routes Wood River Valley will hold a Bike Rodeo and helmet fitting in the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Music, games, arts and crafts, and free food will be offered at Balmoral Kiwanis Park in Hailey from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Bellevue Public Library will host a recycled arts and crafts workshop and Earth Day Storytime for kids at the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot in Hailey from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Meanwhile at the Blaine County Courthouse parking lot, Blaine County and the Ketchum Environmental Resource Center will offer tips on recycling and managing noxious weeds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Grange at 609 S. Third St. will host a seed and plant exchange and sale from noon to 2 p.m.
• Blaine County will host a tree sale at The Hope Garden from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• The Attic will offer coupons to anyone who drops off donations.
• The public can watch members of Wood River High School’s W.A.T.E.R. Club paint a mural throughout the day at the JJ Tracy Building on Main Street.
