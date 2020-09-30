The Hailey-based Flourish Foundation is hoping that a lover of classic cars will be enticed to make a suitable offer on this unusual four-door 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air to help fund its educational activities. According to foundation Executive Director Ryan Redman, the car was meticulously restored and then donated by Salt Lake City resident Kirk Benson, who became enthused about the foundation’s work when he sat in on a class at Hailey Elementary School. According to the nonprofit foundation’s website, it is “dedicated to inspiring systemic change through ‘heartmind’ cultivation [and] promoting personal well-being, benevolent social action and environmental stewardship.” Redman called the car “an incredible piece of craftsmanship.” The car can be viewed at the Sun Valley Auto Club, 1930 Electra Lane, off Aviation Drive in Hailey.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Soldier Field Airport, future of Camas debated at heated P&Z meeting
- The Roundup: Monday, Sept. 28
- The Roundup: Friday, Sept. 25
- Meet Ketchum’s new police chief
- Missing child report leads to felony arrest
- Gavin James McDonald
- PEG back in front of Ketchum P&Z on Monday
- Health District: COVID-19 cases doubled in four weeks
- The Roundup: Thursday, Sept. 24
- Football history happens: Wood River, Carey to play this Friday in Hailey
Images
Collections
Commented
- Donald Trump Jr. met by supporters, protesters in Stanley visit (64)
- Stennett, Parker kick off debate season (53)
- Justice Ginsburg left America’s future to the rest of us (38)
- Hailey council extends emergency health order (37)
- WRHS staff, student test positive for COVID-19 (37)
- State investigates dewatering incident in East Fork (33)
- Soldier Field Airport, future of Camas debated at heated P&Z meeting (32)
- Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Stanley fundraiser (31)
- Study: 52 percent of Blaine County ‘struggling to make ends meet’ (23)
- Appallingly unworthy (23)
Events Calendar
The Wagon Days celebration—like just about every celebration in 2020—will have to …
An 1881 report describes the new mining town as “located about two miles from the …
Before skiing, before sheep herding and before Idaho was even a state, the Wood Ri…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In