Drive With Flare
Photo courtesy of the Flourish Foundation

The Hailey-based Flourish Foundation is hoping that a lover of classic cars will be enticed to make a suitable offer on this unusual four-door 1960 Chevrolet Bel Air to help fund its educational activities. According to foundation Executive Director Ryan Redman, the car was meticulously restored and then donated by Salt Lake City resident Kirk Benson, who became enthused about the foundation’s work when he sat in on a class at Hailey Elementary School. According to the nonprofit foundation’s website, it is “dedicated to inspiring systemic change through ‘heartmind’ cultivation [and] promoting personal well-being, benevolent social action and environmental stewardship.” Redman called the car “an incredible piece of craftsmanship.” The car can be viewed at the Sun Valley Auto Club, 1930 Electra Lane, off Aviation Drive in Hailey.

