Express photo by Roland Lane

“First winter” hit this week, with overnight temperatures falling into the teens across the valley. Highs should rebound to the 50s over the weekend in time for an inevitable “second fall”—a perfect time to take in the leaves, like these aspens in Sun Valley burning against a white-capped Bald Mountain on Monday.

