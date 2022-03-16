Dolores Huerta brings inspiration to Wood River High School

Legendary human rights advocate Dolores Huerta took to the stage during a general assembly at Wood River High School on Monday, calling for equal rights for women and the LGBTQ community, environmental justice and an end to racial discrimination.
“Respecting other people’s rights is peace,” Huerta said, quoting Benito Juarez, a 19th century attorney and former president of Mexico.
Huerta, who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 with Cesar Chavez, implored local students to engage with the political process by writing legislators and becoming informed about current challenges to democracy and human rights, including women’s reproductive rights.
“If you don’t have educated citizens, the powerful and greedy will rule,” said Huerta. “When you are an activist, you are making history. You can make the world a better place for everybody.”
At 91, Huerta remains a committed community organizer. She told of recent efforts her nonprofit organization took to sue a school district in California that had expelled 1,200 mostly Black and Latino students in one year.
“Last year, they expelled only 20,” she said. “Three-hundred thousand dollars that was budgeted for police on campus was spent instead on social workers and teachers.”
Teachers at Wood River High School have been preparing students for Huerta’s visit, informing them of her legacy and offering classes on multiculturalism. The high school in recent years has seen an increase in Latino students as the population of the valley has seen an influx of residents from Central and South American countries.
Brisa Reyes, a junior at WRHS, brought flowers to present to Huerta. Reyes is member of the Amnesty International and Nosotros United clubs on campus, both of which are focused on human rights.
“As a young woman of color, I found her story to be empowering,” Reyes said. “She gave her voice up to Cesar Chavez because she knew back then a woman would not be taken seriously. She went from fighting for Hispanic workers’ rights to fighting for women’s rights in general.”
Huerta, a mother to 11 children, said she joined Chavez in an effort to bring rights to migrant farm workers who worked “for 50 cents an hour all day in the sun.” The organization was eventually called the United Farm Workers, which used labor strikes and nonviolent community protest to bring about change. She succeeded in helping to secure aid for dependent families and disability insurance for farm workers in California.
Huerta was born in a small mining town in New Mexico and grew up in Stockton, California. Her father was elected to a seat in the New Mexico Legislature in 1938. Her mother was an entrepreneur. The agricultural community where they lived was made up of Mexican, Filipino, African American, Japanese and Chinese working families, according to her website.
At 58, Huerta was seriously injured by police during a protest in San Francisco of the policies of then-presidential candidate George H. W. Bush. She has won numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2012 and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humans Rights Award from President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Cesar Tellez is a WRHS senior who welcomed Huerta with a sign that read “Si, se puede”—”Yes, we can,” the motto Huerta originated for the National Farm Workers Association. He said he has been learning lately about how schools treat Latino students, for better and for worse, and about the high incarceration rates among Latino youth.
“I am excited and nervous to actually meet Dolores Huerta,” said Tellez, who was recently accepted to Santa Clara University, where he plans to study engineering. “She says that we need to work together to accomplish our goals. I think she could also get us to start using our own voices a bit more.”
Jack Herlinger is a non-Hispanic student who attended the forum. He said he has enjoyed the multicultural classes and learning how Huerta worked to help Latino people overcome challenges in the United States.
Herlinger said the influx of Latino students to the valley doesn’t mean they have to “blend in”.
“We’re more like a salad than a smoothie,” Herlinger said. “A multicultural attitude allows everyone to be included while also being a part of something greater than ourselves.” ￼
