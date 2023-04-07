Last November, a 4-month-old ball of white canine fluff named Luna Rae was dropped off as a stray at the Mountain Humane animal shelter near Hailey.

“She was such a sweetheart!” said shelter Volunteer Coordinator Kelsey Strahle.

Despite her appeal, it looked like the staff would be challenged to find a home for her. Luna Rae was a double-merle Australian shepherd that had been born deaf.