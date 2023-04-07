Last November, a 4-month-old ball of white canine fluff named Luna Rae was dropped off as a stray at the Mountain Humane animal shelter near Hailey.
“She was such a sweetheart!” said shelter Volunteer Coordinator Kelsey Strahle.
Despite her appeal, it looked like the staff would be challenged to find a home for her. Luna Rae was a double-merle Australian shepherd that had been born deaf.
Pairing two dogs, of any breed, that both have the genes that produce the multi-colored coats is risky, and is discouraged by the American Kennel Club and other dog-related organizations. A merle-to-solid-coat pairing on average produces two out of every four pups with merle coats and two with solid coats, generally all healthy. A merle-to-merle pairing also produces two of four pups with a merle coat, but one—that inherits double merle genes—with a mostly white coat, blue eyes and a high chance of hearing and/or vision abnormality. According to a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, in the case of Australian shepherds, that chance is 56%.
The staff at Mountain Humane found a foster home for Luna Rae while they waited for a kind person willing to adopt a deaf puppy. Surprisingly, they didn’t have to wait long.
Bellevue resident Jodie Hamilton had recently taken a job as a consulting teacher with Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind, after teaching for 14 years at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding. With an office at Wood River High School, her new job involved providing teachers in the region’s public schools with the tools they need to teach hearing- and vision-impaired students.
Hamilton, 38, said she had never owned a dog, and her previous teaching job, especially with the Bellevue-to-Gooding commute, hadn’t left her with the time to care for one. But her new job freed her up more.
“I hadn’t really started looking for a dog, but a friend saw a posting for a deaf puppy,” she said. “That kind of gave me the idea. I knew there were deaf dogs out there, but I hadn’t really considered it. But when I did, I thought it would be a perfect match.”
Five days after Luna Rae began living in her foster home, Hamilton showed up at the shelter and took her home for good.
She renamed her new puppy Rooney Rae. She said “Rooney” was a dog name she had liked since she was a child.
Rooney’s life now isn’t much different from that of many other dogs in the Wood River Valley that live with outdoors-oriented humans. Hamilton said Rooney loves to go out with her cross-country skiing. But, she said, Rooney is so social that she often runs over to greet people and other dogs.
“The biggest difference is that I can’t call her to get her attention,” she said.
To alert her to come back, Hamilton put a vibrating collar on her, and trained her to look at her when she feels the buzzing. Then Rooney gets a command to “come” or “stay.”
Those commands are in the form of American Sign Language. So far, Rooney has learned 16 signs, and is working on seven more.
“She’s really smart and can figure things out, so she can be trained just like other dogs,” Hamilton said. “She wants to please me—most of the time—so I don’t have to give her rewards for very long.”
When they’re at home, Hamilton said, Rooney checks frequently to see what’s going on with her. When she was teaching at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, Hamilton formed the school’s Adventure Club, and still organizes field trips. Now, she brings Rooney along. The deaf kids, she said, just adore her. They all speak the same language.
“When they communicate with Rooney and see that she understands them, they get super excited,” Hamilton said.
She said one 10-year-old boy asked, “Oh, she’s deaf like us? Do you sign to her?”
Hamilton said yes, she does.
“And he stopped for a moment,” Hamilton said, “and asked, ‘Does she sign back?’ No, I said, she’s still just a dog!
“The comment came out of the excitement of knowing there was someone who experiences the world just like he does.”
Hamilton said the high school students at ISDB gave Rooney a sign name.
“It’s an honor that shows you’re part of the deaf community,” she said.
Rooney’s name is the sign for the letter R, held up on the cheek under one eye, because one noteworthy characteristic of Rooney is her beautiful blue eyes.
“Now they don’t have to ask, ‘How’s your dog?’ They can call her by her name,” Hamilton said.
Rooney has progressed so well with her signing skills that Hamilton now envisions getting her certified as a therapy dog for deaf students. Last week, Rooney passed an initial screening for training at Saragold Kennels in Twin Falls.
“She got the green light to try it,” Hamilton said. “They felt that she had the right disposition.”
In two weeks, Hamilton and Rooney will begin once-a-week training sessions for six weeks toward the first level of certification.
The Adventure Club, for students in grades 2-5, involves two three-day winter field trips and one summer trip each year, all in partnership with Ketchum-based nonprofit Higher Ground. The summer trips include camping at a Galena Lodge yurt and mountain biking.
The trips combine science education about the natural environment, wildlife and geology, provided by a Forest Service volunteer, with outdoor fun. This year, a total of six field trips for students with Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind were enabled by a $2,000 transportation grant from the National Parks Trust, written by SNRA Supervisory Interpretive Specialist Susan Kranz.
The most recent Adventure Club trip was March 31 to April 2, with a schedule that included skiing on Baldy, snowshoeing at Galena Lodge and climbing at the Wood River Community YMCA. On a Galena snowshoe trail last Friday, an interpreter translated Forest Service volunteer Sue Cossey’s science lessons into American Sign Language, while Rooney ran along with the kids and leaped into snowbanks, just like any other energetic and enthusiastic dog.
“She’s become the dog I’ve always wanted that can adventure and play with me,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I fall more in love with her every day.” ￼
