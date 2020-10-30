Get ready to “fall back” by turning your clock back one hour this weekend when daylight saving time comes to an end for 2020. The official time change is at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
As a result, the sun will appear to rise an hour earlier on Sunday morning and the afternoon gloaming will be noticeably short. Get used to it. Winter is coming.
The good news is that it should be a little easier to get out of bed for work Monday morning because the sun will appear to be an hour ahead of itself in the sky. On the other hand, the cat might want go out earlier than usual and those afternoon hikes could be cut short.
Daylight saving time began in March when afternoons suddenly stretched one hour longer as we set our clocks to “spring forward” one hour. Across most of the United States, including Idaho, daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when clocks will return to standard time.
Daylight saving time, otherwise known as “summer time,” was first introduced as a concept in 1895. The practice of changing clocks in the United States began after World War I, in accordance with federal law, to take advantage of longer days and save energy consumed by incandescent lights. Farmers, golfers and many other summer recreation enthusiasts have supported keeping daylight saving time, because it appears to extend work and play time further into the evenings.
Since 2007, daylight saving time has been four weeks longer due to the passage of the Energy Policy Act in 2005, implemented to strengthen the electricity grid and further reduce energy consumption.
Some groups oppose daylight saving time, saying it no longer leads to energy savings. Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not conform to the time change. Indiana adopted the national standard only recently, in 2006.
