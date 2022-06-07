A new branch of the D.L. Evans Bank will celebrate a grand opening from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on today, June 7, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.
“We are expecting most our board members and a couple of people from the Evans family,” said bank employee Marissa Galbez. “Food and drinks will be offered, along with “amazing prizes,” she said.
The branch office, located at 731 N. Main St., Bellevue opened in April 2021, but a ribbon cutting was postponed due to the pandemic. The office will be the third D.L. Evans bank in operation in the Wood River Valley, with one other in Ketchum and another in Hailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In