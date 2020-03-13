The Sun Valley Culinary Institute held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, officially opening its doors following completion of a renovation project to prepare the former Cornerstone Building to become a rentable venue space, culinary school and place for public cooking classes. The classes will likely begin at the end of April and the culinary school will begin at the end of September. Pictured from left are Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency Chairwoman Susan Scovell, Culinary Institute Executive Director Paul Hineman, Culinary Institute Director of Marketing Karl Uri, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith, board member Rick LeFaivre, board member Mindy Meads and Culinary School Dean chef Chris Koetke.
