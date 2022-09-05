Cowboy poetry kicks off another successful Wagon Days

The Panhandle Cowboys get Wagon Days going on Friday, Sept. 3.

 Express photo by Andrew Guckes

Wagon Days 2022 was a hit yet again, with the parade as long and impressive as ever. The weekend’s festivities kicked off Friday at the Ore Wagon Museum with a less attended but just as authentic taste of frontier culture: cowboy poetry.

What sounds like a contradiction in terms is actually a hallowed tradition that dates back to the days of the Wild West when cowboys would craft rhyming stories in order to pass the time, many of which told of days on the range or love lost. Modern artists have continued the tradition, even meeting en masse for the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in nearby Elko, Nevada.

This year’s lineup of poets at the annual Wagon Days tradition included five acts, all on a spectrum ranging from traditional spoken word poetry to modern country music.

