Cowboy poetry kicks off another successful Wagon Days

Wagon Days 2022 was a hit yet again, with the parade as long and impressive as ever. The weekend’s festivities kicked off Friday at the Ore Wagon Museum with a less attended but just as authentic taste of frontier culture: cowboy poetry.
What sounds like a contradiction in terms is actually a hallowed tradition that dates back to the days of the Wild West when cowboys would craft rhyming stories in order to pass the time, many of which told of days on the range or love lost. Modern artists have continued the tradition, even meeting en masse for the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in nearby Elko, Nevada.
This year’s lineup of poets at the annual Wagon Days tradition included five acts, all on a spectrum ranging from traditional spoken word poetry to modern country music.
Bryan Dillworth, a native of Blaine County, opened with a recitation of “Horse Trade” by Sunny Hancock, perhaps the best-known cowboy poem by perhaps the best-known cowboy poet. The nearly-five minute tale follows a simple rhyme scheme (AABBCC) and has a catchy rhythm, which kept the audience’s attention all the way through the humorous finale.
Next came a unique musical act making its first appearance at Wagon Days—The Panhandle Cowboys—a duo adorned with colorful ranch shirts, bolo ties, and wide brimmed hats. Retired Farmer Dave Fulfs strummed the guitar and sang while former rough stock rider JB Barber played an accompanying guitar and performed spoken word verses between the singing. The result was a series of easy-to-listen-to songs that told familiar sounding Western-stories, like the tale of Blackfoot Joe, who “had a way with horses, but always found trouble when he went into town.”
Bruce “Looselip” Pinson, a longtime member of the Cowboy Poets of Idaho, the organization that put the event on, performed a few of his own original poems. He got his nickname after he was encouraged to play the harmonica “with a loose lip,” something he still does during performances between poems.
Perhaps the most popular act was the country music duo of Colt Angell and Beth Millick, native Idahoans performing a mix of original music and covers. Angell joked that Millick’s accordion “might scare people away,” but it turned out to be a pleasant twist next to her partner’s guitar. Angell’s voice was the most impressive element of the performance, though. He ranged from a soft-spoken delivery to bright crooning that echoed impressively through the modest venue.
The final act of the day was Mick Halverson, another native of the Wood River Valley. Halverson performed some well known Cowboy Poetry classics, as well as “Freedom Isn’t Free,” an original dedicated to the American troops. His performance was emotional and honest, and he received a loud round of applause from the audience.
While it might not be as exciting as the Big Hitch or as novel as some of the parade performances, cowboy poetry is a hallowed part of Western culture and will continue to be preserved at the Wagon Days Festival by old and new generations of Western artists. ￼
