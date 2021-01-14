A round of funding in December by the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho brought $23,415 to nonprofits in Blaine County.
According to a press release, the money was part of $527,000 recently contributed by the fund to community organizations throughout the state to help low-income individuals and families, bringing its total awards to nearly $1.9 million since April.
The December round of funding included $16,000 to NAMI-Wood River Valley, $5,415 for the Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence and $2,000 to the Blaine County Seniors Council.
Most of the fund’s grants went out between April and June. Seeing the surge in COVID-19 cases at the end of 2020, the fund’s steering committee released additional grants to help Idaho’s vulnerable populations—“those experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, and people in need of physical or mental health care, and childcare/early education,” it states.
The fund has brought a total of $56,390 to Blaine County, including $17,890 for the Advocates for Survivors of Domestic Violence, $9,000 for The Hunger Coalition, $11,000 for the Senior Connection, $2,500 for the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and $16,000 for NAMI.
Funds are administered through a steering committee composed of community leaders from throughout the state, with final approval from the Idaho Community Foundation board Executive Committee.
Total donations by categories are childcare/early education, $289,015; domestic violence, $230,020; food and basic needs, $558,425; health, $317,630; housing, $453,105; and nonprofit capacity, $14,500.
Lead funding partners are Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In