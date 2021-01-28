A senior at the Sun Valley Community School has been named a candidate in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.
Jackson Giles is one of 4,500 candidates honored nationwide. Giles is a member of the tennis and soccer teams and is the editor of the school newspaper, The Cutthroat Underground.
“I am delighted for Jackson to be named as a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program,” Head of School Ben Pettit said in a statement. “Beyond his personal accomplishments, Jackson is also an exemplary member of our community. He is a kind and respectful young man. I am thrilled that he is being recognized for his hard work and deep commitment to his studies.”
Candidates are chosen based on either their performance on the ACT Assessment or the College Board SAT, or via nomination by a Chief State School Officer or one of the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars partner recognition organizations.
Each spring, the Commission on Presidential Scholars names up to 161 distinguished graduating high school seniors as U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In