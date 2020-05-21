After months of closure, The Community Library in Ketchum is preparing to reopen its doors to the public beginning Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day.
This reopening includes The Gold Mine thrift store, Gold Mine Consign and the Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park.
The openings will go into effect during the waning days of Gov. Brad Little’s second phase of Idaho’s reopening, which until May 29 prohibits groups of 10 or more from congregating in one space. In a press release sent Monday, the library said new measures would be put in place to protect the health and safety of both visitors and staff members.
“We have been exhilarated by how people have used the library’s digital resources during the last two months of sheltering in place, but we have missed seeing our friends and patrons in person, and we know that there are other library resources that people are eager to use again,” Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson said.
Starting Tuesday, visitors will have access to the library’s public computers and will be able to browse its general collections, peruse items at the Gold Mine stores and gain “more opportunities for social connectivity,” the press release said.
Patrons are asked to wear face masks, follow CDC guidelines for handwashing, maintain appropriate physical distance, remain in library buildings for less than 45 minutes and keep their children close.
For those who still wish to access the library’s materials, but do not feel comfortable entering the building, the curbside circulation service will continue into June. Digital resources are also available in abundance at comlib.org.
Furthermore, library programming—including some upcoming lectures—will be offered virtually instead of in person. Visit comlib.org/events for more information on those.
During this transitional time, the library will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Gold Mine will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In