At the end of January, The Community Library in Ketchum kicked off its 2021 Winter Read, lining up several weeks of programs focusing on Octavia Butler’s novel “Kindred.” Winter Read interns have added to the programming by devising three creative contests, open to all ages.
The first is a writing challenge, with three possible prompts: Write a new ending for “Kindred”; write about what your experience would be like if you went back in time to the time period of the novel (the early 1800s in the American South); write a book review for “Kindred.”
The second appeals to those with a flair for the visual arts: Design a new book cover for “Kindred”; draw a comic strip of your favorite scene in the book; make a character sketch for one of the main characters.
Finally, the cinematographically inclined can submit videos on one of the following prompts: Reenact your favorite scene from the novel; create a mock interview with one or more characters from the book; make a movie trailer of the book.
Submissions are due by Sunday, March 7, and can be emailed Martha Williams, the library’s programs and education manager, at mwilliams@comlib.org. Visit www.comlib.org/2021-winter-read for more details.
Winners will be announced March 12. Prizes include $50 gift certificates to one of three local businesses, Jane’s Artifacts, Ketchum Burrito and the Gold Mine Thrift Store.
