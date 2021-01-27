The Community Library began its 2021 Winter Read this week, launching a series of programs, lectures, film screenings, book clubs and visual exhibitions all focused on Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Kindred.” An official kickoff event will take place Thursday, Jan. 28.
The novel focuses on Dana Franklin, a young black woman living in Los Angeles in the 1970s who is mysteriously transported to an antebellum plantation in Maryland. Dana moves back and forth between the two eras as Butler puts history, Dana’s experiences, social progress and contemporary issues all in unique perspective.
“This past year we’ve experienced so many things that are showing where reckoning with our nation’s past is sorely needed,” said Martha Williams, programs and education manager at The Community Library. “At the center of much of this is a growing understanding of systemic racism—its roots in slavery, its effect on marginalized communities and the damage it does to our entire society.”
Each program associated with the Winter Read will cast light on these topics and aim to open constructive conversations on racism, equality and social justice.
“2020 brought new and vigorous attention to the inequalities that affect us all, but which affect marginalized communities and specifically African Americans in alarming ways,” Williams said. “As we move into 2021, through ‘Kindred’ and a study of Butler’s legacy, we hope to advance locally this nationwide conversation on equity and inclusion in support of lasting, transformational change.”
Butler died in 2006, but was a leading figure in science fiction and fantasy literature, especially influencing the emergence of what would later be dubbed the Afrofuturism subgenre. Aside from her literary and cultural influence as a bestselling novelist, she is also remembered as the first science fiction writer to receive a MacArthur Genius Fellowship. In its discussion of “Kindred” and the central themes of the book, the library will also dedicate time to analyzing Butler’s ongoing impact on American literary culture.
In the past, the library has prided itself on the widespread community aspect of its Winter Read programming. Though current health and safety precautions have curtailed large gatherings, that crucial element of togetherness will not be missing this time around. The Community Library has partnered with public libraries in Hailey, Bellevue and Stanley. All four will host book discussions over Zoom throughout January, February and March, engaging a wide audience from the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys.
In-person visitors to the library between now and April 2 will have the opportunity to engage with two visual exhibitions. The first, in the main foyer of the library, is titled “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” and was designed by its namesake organization through the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The exhibition examines the African American experience through a wide range of historic artifacts from the National Museum’s vast collection, represented here in largescale photographic form. Among the artifacts are child-size slave shackles, the clothing Carlotta Walls wore on her first day at Little Rock Central High School, Chuck Berry’s iconic Gibson guitar and the track shoes worn by Olympian Carl Lewis as he shattered records.
The second exhibit is dispersed along the outside of the library and Gold Mine Thrift Store, with two additional posters inside the store, allowing visitors to conduct their own private walking tours. Titled “Choosing To Participate,” the poster exhibit was developed by educational organization Facing History and Ourselves, again in collaboration with the Smithsonian. Rather than taking a strictly historical perspective, these posters cast light on culture, prejudice and social justice, and aim to encourage critical analysis of one’s own actions. “Choosing To Participate” is also available to view online.
“Dialogue and conversation about our shared history is more important than ever and we need prompts and encouragement for these essential conversations,” said Mary Tyson, director of regional history at the library. “I hope that seeing these stories will make you want to talk to the person next to you.”
Though the exhibitions are now up and the first book discussion has already taken place, the official kickoff event is slated for Thursday, Jan. 28. From 4-5 p.m. the library’s Winter Read interns will be handing out goodie bags to community members at a makeshift “drive-through” setup on Fourth Street in Ketchum, just outside the library. Bags will include information about the Winter Read, treats and materials for families. Random bags will also include free copies of “Kindred.”
Following the giveaway, the interns will also host a virtual event via the library’s Livestream page at 6 p.m., introducing the project and describing all the associated programs. Tune in at livestream.com/comlib.
All totaled, the Winter Read consists of more than a dozen diverse programs, presented for free to the community. For a full, detailed calendar of all Winter Read programs, visit comlib.org.
