Former NFL player Mark Pattison, left, met with friends, family and members of the Higher Ground team in late December at River Run to celebrate a recent fundraising success. Pattison and his daughter, Emilia, third from right, helped raise over $30,000 for Higher Ground programs. To do it, Emilia, who suffers from epilepsy, told her story and shared experiences, a huge inspirational force behind the fundraising effort. A veteran wide receiver for the Raiders, Rams and Saints during a four-year NFL career, Mark Pattison has taken to climbing mountains in his second act, and is one peak, Everest, short of finishing “The Seven Summits,” scaling the tallest mountains on each continent. “Emilia’s Everest” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness for individuals living with Epilepsy and other disabilities and her dad is set to attempt Lhotse Peak in spring 2021. From left, Mark Pattison, Darcy Hanson, Mark’s mother Mimi Pattison, Higher Ground Executive Director Kate Dobbie, Emilia Pattison, Higher Ground’s Erin Rheinschild and Lili Hansen.
Breaking News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The Lion In Winter
- The Roundup: Monday, Jan. 18
- William “Bill” Minor
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 20
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Sun Valley council to consider Prospector Hill rezone
- The Roundup: Friday, Jan. 15
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 21
- Hailey approves inaugural ice carving festival
- Ketchum man sentenced for domestic dispute
Images
Collections
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (35)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- With no statewide mandate, Blaine County remains an ‘island’ of mask orders (31)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- When teachers, workers, and others will likely get the COVID-19 vaccine (14)
- ITD plans Blaine projects through 2027 (13)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In