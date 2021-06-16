21-06-16 Wood River High Graduation 21 Roland-WF.jpg

Friday, June 15, 2021. Wood River graduation.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Celebrations took place around Blaine County over the last few weeks as the Class of 2021 from five local high schools took their first steps toward the future. These students overcame tremendous challenges, many of them not attending a regular five-day school week since late in junior year. Nevertheless, smiles and hugs abounded as the graduates and their families took a moment to reflect and to celebrate a school career completed. For more pictures from these ceremonies, visit mtexpress.com/gallery.

Load comments