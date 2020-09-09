With the usual Wagon Days festivities called off this year among ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the city of Ketchum set up the six Lewis Ore Wagons that make up “The Big Hitch” in Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow on Saturday, inviting families to visit at their leisure, enjoy picnic lunches like the Rosser family of Hailey and—like young Will Westendorf of Hailey, bottom right—take the opportunity to examine the wagons up close.
